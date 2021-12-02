Crumbl Cookies, Now the Nation's Fastest-Growing Gourmet Cookie Company, to Open in Nashua North, New Hampshire

Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie delivery, and takeout company, is set to take Nashua North, New Hampshire by storm in early December 2021, with its weekly rotating menu and its famous pink box. The Nashua North, New Hampshire Crumbl is expected to have its Grand Opening on Friday, December 10, at 2 Cellu Drive Suite 101 Nashua, NH 03063.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005901/en/

Crumbl Cookie’s unique open-kitchen experience where you actually see your Crumbl crew mix, bake, and prepare fresh cookies. (Pictured from left to right at their flagship store in Methuen, Massachusetts: Angela Maguire, James Maguire, Steve Menzel and Jeff Maguire). (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re really excited to bring this experience to Nashua North and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new, fun concepts. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie. Our cookies are great for sharing with family members, friends, or even treating yourself! We offer unique gifting and catering options as well.”

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see. “Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”

Crumbl features four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu!

“Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy through delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store takeout,” said Jeff and James Maguire, Nashua North, New Hampshire’s Crumbl co-owners along with their partner Steve Menzel who said. “We’re really excited to bring this experience to the community of Nashua North.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Potato Chip, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Pumpkin Pie, and many more.

About Crumbl

Crumbl: It started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips. Crumbl was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since that time, more than 300 additional locations have been built to satisfy the cookie cravings in over 34 states across the nation!

Crumbl is rapidly expanding across the country with 100 additional locations slated to open in the coming year. Crumbl is open from 8 am-10 pm on weekdays, 8 am-midnight Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media, (@crumblcookies), or any of their 300+ locations. Order cookies online at crumblcookies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005901/en/