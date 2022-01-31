Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crumbl Cookies signs new lease at Loyal Plaza in Williamsport, PA

01/31/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpath Investments is excited to announce the opening of Crumbl Cookies (“Crumbl”) in its Williamsport, PA. shopping center, Loyal Plaza. Crumbl signed a 10 year lease in the 1,600 SF former Sky High Yogurt space.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation. Crumbl will be serving cookies, ice cream, cupcakes and will also be a destination for birthday parties.

“We are happy to welcome Crumbl to our roster of tenants at Loyal Plaza, we believe this tenant will add significant value to an already diverse tenancy at the center,” said Gershon Alexander, Principal at Northpath Investments.

Kandy Weader of Keystone Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction. Abe Khan of Bennett Williams represented the Landlord represented in this transaction. For further leasing opportunities at Loyal Plaza please contact Brad Rorhbaugh at brohrbaugh@bennettwilliams.com.

About Northpath Investments
Northpath seeks to acquire retail, industrial, and office properties in primary and secondary markets with value-add potential through lease-up, expansion, renovation and redevelopment. Northpath focuses on markets within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, targeting areas with attractive population density and income levels. Northpath sources favorable financing terms to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Please feel free to contact us if you would like to submit a property you think would fit our criteria here: https://northpathinvestments.com/contact/

Contact: Danielle Gross
Northpath Investments
info@northpathinvestments.com


Latest news "Companies"
08:44aOPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:43aAMETEK INC/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aNANO DIMENSION'S APPROXIMATED REVENUES : 4th Quarter and Full Year 2021: $7M and $10M; 255% Increase Over Q4/2020 and 420% Increase Over Q3/2021; 194% Increase Over Full Year 2020;
GL
08:41aSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:40aLEGAL & GENERAL : OMS partners with SmartrFit from Legal and General
PU
08:40aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROU : ® announces reinsurance transaction, increases share repurchase authorization by $1.6 billion - Form 8-K
PU
08:40aGREENBOX POS : and $100 million Convertible Note Investor Collaborate to Mitigate Immediate Conversion Risk - Form 8-K
PU
08:40aERG S P A : Perfezionata l'acquisizione di due parchi fotovoltaici in esercizio da 92 MW in Spagna
PU
08:40aSOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S A : (Español) Vecinos de la comuna de San Pedro de Atacama completaron su educación básica y media
PU
08:40aChairmanship of the EURIBOR college
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
2Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
3Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
4Ryanair sees very strong summer if no COVID setback
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..

HOT NEWS