Crumbl Cookies :, the Nation's Fastest-Growing Gourmet Cookie Company, to Open in Methuen, Massachusetts

Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company, is set to take Massachusetts by storm towards the end of October, with its weekly rotating menu and its famous pink box.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005982/en/

Each week, Crumbl Cookie’s menu rotates to give you 4 different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Methuen, Massachusetts Crumbl is expected to open the third week of October, at 90 Pleasant Valley St - Unit 170 Methuen, MA 01844 - next to the AMC movie theater in The Loop shopping plaza. Free Crumble Cookie Day will occur the day after the store’s grand opening, where all customers will enjoy one fresh chocolate chip cookie — absolutely free!

“We’re excited to bring Crumbl to Methuen, Massachusetts and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new, fun flavors. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie. Each cookie recipe is crafted to bring back existing customers, and encourage new customers to come inside.”

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see. “Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”

Crumbl features four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu!

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Cranberry Vanilla, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Orange Creamsicle, and many more.

Crumbl is open from 8am-10pm on weekdays and 8am-midnight each Friday and Saturday! Crumbl is closed on Sundays. We offer local delivery and curbside pick-up which can be easily accessed on our app or website, crumblcookies.com. Check us out on social media (@crumblcookies) and follow us to keep up with the latest flavors.

“Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that has been delivered straight to your door,” said Jeff and James Maguire, Methuen, Massachusetts Crumbl co-owners along with their partner Steve Menzel who said, “We’re really excited to bring this experience to Methuen, Massachusetts.”

About Crumbl

Crumbl: It started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips. Crumbl was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since that time, more than 77 additional locations have been built to satisfy the cookie cravings of individuals throughout Nevada, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon Colorado, Idaho, Tennessee, Arizona, Texas, Colorado and Utah. Crumbl is rapidly expanding across the country with 50 additional locations slated to open this year. Order cookies online at crumblcookies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005982/en/