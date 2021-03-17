Log in
Crunchfish :'s business model for Digital Cash explained

03/17/2021 | 10:58am EDT
STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance has today published a video interview with Crunchfish CEO Joachim Samuelsson that lays out the company's business model in Digital Cash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvDbL5gbEUU

Crunchfish's business model will be a subscription model charged per deployed Digital Cash Wallet to the issuing bank or digital wallet provider. The business model will be controlled by Crunchfish as a global Certificate Authority, providing signed certificates for use in the Digital Cash Wallets. The business model is well known in the payment industry as it is similar to issuing payment services on smart cards and it does not interfere with the business model of Crunchfish Digital Cash Networks-, Banks-, Processors-, Wallet-Partners. Global interoperability cross-service, cross-scheme and cross-border will be offered as optional add-ons.

The addressable market for Digital Cash Wallets is huge as it spans billions of smart cards with debit, credit, pre-paid or gift card services as well as digital wallets in apps on smartphones, smart watches and feature phones using any payment scheme of EMV, RTP, closed-loop wallets, CBDC, cryptocurrency or mobile money.

Press release that introduced Crunchfish's business model for Digital Cash:
https://www.crunchfish.com/crunchfish-introduces-digital-cash-business-model/

For more information, please contact:
Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB
+46 708 46 47 88
joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com 

Ulf Rogius Svensson, IR & Marketing Manager
+46 733 26 81 05
ulf.rogius.svensson@crunchfish.com

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a tech company with patent-pending solutions for Digital Cash that can be integrated with both the payment rail and in mobile wallets. The solutions are globally scalable and makes digital payments more robust as the risks of disruptions and downtime are eliminated. We have also developed Blippit, an app terminal that connects to cash register systems for both online and offline payments and have a patent-pending solution to reduce food waste. Crunchfish also develops gesture control of smart AR glasses for the consumer market. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/r/crunchfish-s-business-model-for-digital-cash-explained,c3308473

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunchfishs-business-model-for-digital-cash-explained-301249477.html

SOURCE Crunchfish


© PRNewswire 2021
