Crypterium's Acceptance Into Visa Fast Track Programme Results in Physical Card Issuance 2022

London, UK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Crypterium, the cryptocurrency wallet app with over 400,000 clients in over 170 countries, has been a part of the Visa Fast Track programme for over a year. Visa Fast Track is a programme providing Visa-powered on-boarding features to emerging fintech groups and introducing companies who could benefit one another.

Crypterium is looking forward to expanding in the USA soon and is already negotiating on a few possible strategic partnerships. Thanks to Crypterium’s involvement with the Visa Fast Track programme, the wallet app will issue a Crypterium US Visa card in Q1 2022.



Involvement in the Visa Fast Track programme requires passing a rigorous audit for suitability. Crypterium’s wallet and exchange features proved suitable enough to participate in the programme, and the company is seeing results one year later with the upcoming US card.



“Our involvement in the Visa Fast Track programme is paying off in ways that will significantly expand Crypterium’s user base. Upon its launch, the Crypterium US Visa card enables our users to carry out their crypto transactions in yet another way. This additional feature underlines Crypterium’s mission of providing the most accessible crypto experience out there. This is the beginning of a big push for the world's largest payments market, and we will follow this with similar programs for Canada and Latin America, where cryptocurrency is proving to be very popular,” said Crypterium CEO Steven Parker.



Visa’s Fintech Fast Track programme provides startups like Crypterium with direct access to Visa’s growing partner network as well as its experts who can help expand their business in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track programme at https://partner.visa.com/site/programs/fintech-program.html.

###

About Crypterium

Crypterium Wallet puts together all the services you need, right where you need them. The wallet is available in over 170 countries. You can download Crypterium Wallet on iOS and Android devices, or access it with your desktop. Crypterium was the first company to develop a crypto-to-fiat payment card available in 180+ countries. The contactless, free Crypterium Card VISA gives every digital asset holder the possibility to pay instantly in over 42 million retailers worldwide, and withdraw in ATMs all across the globe. More info on https://crypterium.com



Valeria Minaeva v.minaeva-at-1inch.io https://crypterium.com