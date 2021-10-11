Log in
Cryptex Added Tether TRC20 To the Listing

10/11/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
Moscow, Russia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2021) - Anonymous cryptocurrency trading platform Cryptex added USDT based on TRC20 protocol to the listing. It has lower transaction fee and is widely used now.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/99222_c1e1c2e204bfeaf7_001.jpg


CRYPTEX

"TRC20 tokens use DPoS consensus algorithm, so the network works faster and transactions cost less money if we compare it with ERC20 tokens," explains a Cryptex representative.

"What is more important, USDT TRC20 opens up the possibility for users to make small trades at reasonable prices. If in the case of ERC20 the user had to pay tens of dollars for the withdrawal, which sometimes could become a significant part of the entire withdrawal amount, now the withdrawals are ten times cheaper. Also transactions are faster, so the price will not significantly change during transaction processing", comments the representative.

USDT TRC20 was assigned ticker USDTRX and enabled the following trading pairs: USDTRX/PM and USDTRX/USD.

About company

Founded in 2016, Cryptex exchange provides professional services on CIS and European markets. Platform is KYC and limit free, so you don't need to verify your account to start trading. Cash and bank transfer options are available for deposits and withdrawals in more than 10 countries including 100+ regions worldwide.

To know more visit: https://cryptex.net

Contact:
Mikhail Nalilovich
+441315070787
Mnalilovich(at)cryptex(dot)net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99222


© Newsfilecorp 2021
