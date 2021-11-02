Crypto Community Says - Safemoon Doesn't Have Better Ecosystem than Bitrise Coin

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - The Crypto community says Safemoon is one of the hottest coins in the crypto market today. Since its launch in March, the coin has been doing very well, but in recent months, highly competitive coins like Bitrise coin have shown huge potential with their rapidly increasing coin value. The reason for their growing popularity is the promising value they are offering.





The Digital Ecosystem

There are many ways in which Bitrise coin is better, and crypto experts are going to take a look at the ecosystems. The Crypto community says Bitrise coin has a better ecosystem. There are factors that differentiate the ecosystems, and after analyzing them, users will find out that Bitrise is superior.

The tokenomics of the other altcoins are different in a number of ways, and the Bitrise coin still emerges as the winner.

The Bitrise coin clearly states the percentage that goes to burning. According to the Bitrise coin tokenomics, a 12% fee is charged on every transaction, and 5% goes to Buyback and burning. Bitrise token website clarifies that all buyback tokens are burned. This gives investors confidence that token price increment is not manipulated and is one of the reasons for fast-rising Bitrise token value.

It is also important to note that the Safemoon ecosystem does not support automated burning of tokens like Bitrise coin. The 5% of the buyback fee in Bitrise is sent to Buyback smart contract, which automatically buys and burns tokens from the liquidity pool. For the Safemoon ecosystem, the team burns the token manually. Bitrise is the first cryptocurrency to automate the Buyback and burning of tokens in deflation tokens.

A closer look at the products shows that other coins offer utility products, but the Bitrise coin is superior . Other ecosystems will have a digital wallet, but Bitrise Wallet is better in a number of ways. Bitrise wallet supports multiple blockchains, which allow users to trade BEP20/ERC20 tokens without the need of Pancakeswap or Uniswap.

The ability of the wallet to support tokens from multiple blockchains allows users to sell and purchase thousands of tokens, something that the Safemoon wallet doesn't offer. Wallet users can also check prices and surf charts without leaving the wallet.

The safety and security features of the Bitrise wallet are also superior. The wallet uses secure access keys, mnemonic phrases, passwords, and authentication, to keep investor assets safe from hackers.

Bitrise Exchange, which is in the development stage as of writing, will be more superior. It will host more coins and will be more secure. The transaction cost on the Bitrise exchange will be faster and cheaper.

On the Bitrise coin ecosystem, users will have access to free audits.

Bitrise Audit is a utility product that offers free audits to secure blockchains and smart contracts. It was launched in August, and hundreds of developers are using it. The platform has been a game-changer in audits.

Bitrise coin will be a game-changer in DeFi. The project has a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem, and very few crypto projects can come close.

At the time of writing, the coin had broken the $150 million market cap mark. It is a high potential coin and makes a perfect alternative for the current hot coins. Buy $BRISE today and start earning BNBs rewards every 60 minutes!

