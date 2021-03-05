Log in
Crypto Custody Company Brane Capital Announces HEXO Co-Founder and Former COO as Interim CEO, Positioning Company for Rapid Growth

03/05/2021 | 08:35am EST
OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading cryptocurrency custody provider, announced today changes to its management team that position the company for rapid business growth.

Effective immediately, Executive Chairman Adam Miron will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. At the same time, he will remain as Chairman of Brane's board of directors as the company continues to scale its team through this growth phase. Miron is the founder and former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Brand Officer of HEXO Corp. and the author of the best-selling book Billion Dollar Startup.

"Thanks to an outstanding team of innovators, directors, and advisors, Brane is quickly establishing itself as the leading company providing world-class custody for our newest asset class," said Miron. "In the weeks ahead, we will continue to build a team of highly qualified and experienced industry leaders who share that vision – giving Brane the best attributes of both a startup and a bank."

Brane's founder, Patrick McLaughlin, will continue to serve as Chief Innovation Officer, further establishing the company as a leading innovator in the blockchain and crypto sectors.

Christian Desjardins will continue to lead the development of Brane's industry-leading solution as Vice President, Product.

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 -- the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime. Brane partners with organizations big and small and continues to develop new products. 

Letter

Dear Shareholders and Stakeholders:

I am excited to share with you that Jerome Dwight has joined the Brane management team as President. We're looking forward to sharing this great news more widely in the coming weeks but we wanted to let you know right away.

With Jerome coming aboard, I will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer while remaining Chairman of Brane's board of directors as we continue to scale our team through this growth phase.

Jerome's career includes extensive experience in the financial services and technology sectors, including serving as the CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations. BNY Mellon is the world's largest custodian -- and precisely what we want to be when we grow up.

By recruiting an executive of Jerome's calibre to our management team, Brane is taking a significant step toward realizing our vision: providing world-class custody for our newest asset class.

Soon, Brane will look and smell like a bank while keeping our start-up mindset.

Brane's founder, Patrick McLaughlin, will continue to serve as Chief Innovation Officer, further establishing the company as a leading innovator in the blockchain and crypto sectors.

Christian Desjardins will continue to lead the development of Brane's industry-leading solution as Vice President, Product.

We are committed to continuing to build a team of highly qualified and experienced industry leaders who share our vision.

I look forward to sharing more exciting news with you over the coming weeks and months.

Thank you all for your continued support and input during these exciting times.

Adam Miron

Executive Chairman

Brane Inc.

Media Contact:
Adam Miron, Executive Chairman
Telephone: 1.613.986.2422
Email: 304548@email4pr.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-custody-company-brane-capital-announces-hexo-co-founder-and-former-coo-as-interim-ceo-positioning-company-for-rapid-growth-301241361.html

SOURCE Brane Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
