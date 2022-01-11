Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crypto Hot FX

01/11/2022 | 04:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us.

This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.

Unauthorised firm - Crypto Hot FX

Address: 100 Montgomery Street, Suit 1400, San Francisco, CA94104

Telephone: +16614607305

Website: https://crypto-hotfx.com

Be aware that some firms may give out other details or change their contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers or physical addresses.

How to protect yourself

Dealing with financial firms that are authorised or registered by us gives you greater protection if things go wrong. Check the Financial Services (FS) Register to ensure they are authorised or registered. It has information on firms and individuals that are, or have been, regulated by us.

If you used an authorised firm or registered firm, access to the Financial Ombudsman Service and FSCS protection will depend on the investment you are making, the service the firm is providing, and the permissions the firm has. If you would like further information about protection, the authorised or registered firm should be able to help.

If a firm does not appear on the FS Register but claims it does, contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768.

There are more steps you should take to protect yourself from scams.

Report an unauthorised firm

If you think you have been approached by an unauthorised firm, you should contact our Consumer Helpline on 0800 111 6768. If you have been approached by a scam firm, then please visit our contact us page.

Disclaimer

FCA - Financial Conduct Authority published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 09:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aUK's First-Ever Gilt Auction Post-QE Should Go Fine
DJ
04:24aGabon oil and utilities workers strike over COVID-19 measures
RE
04:23aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:22aChina to keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review
RE
04:20aMalaysia Kimanis crude exports to rise in March after 1 cargo rolled forward -sources
RE
04:20aB2Gold says Mali mine unaffected by ECOWAS sanctions
RE
04:19aSKELJUNGUR HF. : Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of Skeljungur on candidacy to the Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf. Changed dates.
AQ
04:19aSYNLAB : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
04:18aDollar slips ahead of Powell comments; Swiss franc at seven week high
RE
04:18aANGELOVSKA BEZHOSKA : Collecting and publishing data on green financing and measures for its encouraging
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Says Fiscal Year Operating Margin Topped Guidance on One-Offs
2Bridgewater's Ray Dalio advises being underweight cash due to inflation..
3SAP SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Kahoot! Group Trading Update - Fourth Quarter 2021
5TEAMVIEWER : Barclays gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS