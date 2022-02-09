New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - The Crypto Inu team is revolutionizing the real estate investment in the Metaverse universe with the launch of its DeFi deflationary token that combines non-custodial staking with charity support for maximum impact on the Metaverse ecosystem.

The team explained that "Crypto Inu is an immersive multiplayer board game with 3D and VR modes that incorporates Metaverse real estate investment" and thus offers players not only a gaming opportunity but also a platform to accumulate wealth while entertaining themselves with real estate games.





Figure 1: Crypto Inu Introduces a DeFi Deflationary Token with Charity Support

Incorporating Metaverse in real estate investment allows players to perform various functions such as trading, selling, owning, and collecting Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets. They can also own virtual real estate while playing the fun and competitive real estate game.

Owning NFT assets allows them to customize some aspects of the cities where they operate such as character averters, a Metaverse marketplace, and buildings. That offers players a golden opportunity to play a multilayer blockchain real estate game that encourages them to avoid financial insolvency while accumulating wealth through their assets and real estate investments.

Crypto Inu Features

Virtual Event Host

Players can host a wide range of meetups, book clubs, and a host of other virtual events that catch their fancy while playing the game. They can spice up concerts and dance parties by bringing their favourite DJs on board. The team plans to incorporate events and guests counts for future tournament challenges.

Like a Monopoly

The game shares some similarities with the Monopoly game and will be easy to understand for players who understand the board game. However, the Crypt Inu game has some built-in social features that distinguish it from the former.

Real Estate Investment

The platform offers users an opportunity to own land NFTs through which they can multiply their winnings by owning assets and staking their $ABCD token.

About ABCD

The token's name is an acronym derived from:

A: Anonymous

B: Blockchain

C: Crypto

D: Decentralized

Crypto Inu Functions

In its address, the team explained how the game works. In the team's words, "Crypto Inu $ABCD is a journey where players will use digital tokens to enter the game, stake, earn rewards and compete to build an exclusive Dream Lifestyle within the crypto space.

The game is designed to be fun and competitive, allowing players to own virtual real estate, and customize aspects of the cities within the metaverse with owned NFT assets including their character avatars, and buildings, with a marketplace to acquire and trade."

