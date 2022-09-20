Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crypto Weekly: the urge to merge

09/20/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: From a long-awaited 'Merge', to a new problem for Sam Bankman-Fried, we round up the big stories in the world of alternative money.

The Merge finally happened. Ether moved to a new, more eco-friendly version of its underlying Ethereum blockchain.

That should slash the amount of energy needed to produce and trade with the coin.

Ether fans hope it will boost the token in its battle with bigger rival bitcoin.

The Merge hasn't done much for prices though, with ether down around a fifth in recent days. Bitcoin has also tumbled, testing the $19,000 level.

Gregg Swenson of Brigg Macadam says nothing can escape worries over inflation and rates:

"Everything seems to be correlated now. You see it with gold, oil, bitcoin, you know every sector. Everything seems to be correlated. Everything is risk-off."

And crypto exchange FTX is in hot water with UK regulators.

The Financial Conduct Authority says it's offering services in the country without proper authorization.

FTX is run by digital money tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, and has become known for rescuing other troubled crypto firms.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.56% 19491.1 End-of-day quote.-53.63%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.64% 19541.3 End-of-day quote.-59.07%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 2.46% 0.07042 End-of-day quote.-10.75%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 3.03% 1372.57 End-of-day quote.-58.61%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 3.14% 1376.21 End-of-day quote.-63.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.39% 90.83 Delayed Quote.17.99%
WTI -1.67% 83.989 Delayed Quote.13.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pBinance, FTX make top bids for bankrupt crypto lender Voyager - WSJ
RE
05:54pWall St. falls as Fed, Ford frighten investors
RE
05:43pFDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps
RE
05:42pUk pm will argue free world must prioritise economic growth and…
RE
05:42pCRYPTO WEEKLY : the urge to merge
RE
05:42pUk pm will call on democracies to harness power of cooperation s…
RE
05:41pUK PRIME MINISTER TRUSS TO TELL UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY : I will lead…
RE
05:41pUK's Truss to cut stamp duty in push for prosperity - The Times
RE
05:40pZelenskiy says military initiative clearly belongs to Ukraine
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.45% to 101.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
3Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
4Walgreens to buy remaining stake in Shields Health for $1.37 billion
5JPMorgan CEO Dimon to warn Congress of economic 'storm clouds' -testimo..

HOT NEWS