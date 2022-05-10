Crypto assets shed $800 bln in market value in a month

May 10 (Reuters) - Crypto assets bled nearly $800 billion in
market value over the past month, touching a low of $1.4
trillion on Tuesday, according to data site CoinMarketCap, as
the end of easy monetary policy diminishes appetite for risk
assets.
Bitcoin, which makes up for nearly 40% of the
crypto market, hit a 10-month low earlier on Tuesday, before
rebounding to $31,450, just six days after touching $40,000. It
was more than 54% below its Nov. 10 all-time high of $69,000.
Digital asset prices have slumped, mirroring a plunge in
equities on fears of aggressive interest rate hikes across the
globe to stave off decades-high inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq
was down 28% from its November 2021 record high.
Total crypto market value was at $2.2 trillion on April 2,
well off of its all-time peak of $2.9 trillion in early
November, as per CoinMarketCap.
"Bitcoin remains highly correlated to the broader economic
conditions, which suggest the road ahead may unfortunately be a
rocky one, at least for the time being," blockchain data
provider Glassnode said in a note.
Signs of weakness in stablecoins, typically a safer crypto
currency, further spooked investors. TerraUSD, the world's
fourth-largest stablecoin, lost a third of its value on Tuesday
as it lost its peg to the dollar.
Despite bitcoin's price slump, funds and products linked to
it posted inflows of $45 million last week as investors took
advantage of price weakness, according to digital asset manager
Coinshares in a report released on Monday.
"Enormous amount of liquidity that has inflated some of
these cryptocurrencies," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro
strategist at Nordea Asset Management. He expects crypto, also
correlated to high-growth stocks, to come under pressure as
several central banks tighten their monetary policy.
(Reporting by Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
