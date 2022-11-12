Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Crypto chaos: Missing funds, rogue transactions at FTX

11/12/2022 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: More chaos at embattled crypto exchange FTX....

The company - whose bankruptcy filing on Friday rocked the cryptoverse - said over the weekend that it had detected unauthorized transactions...

with analysts adding that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform under what they called "suspicious circumstances".

The news comes after Reuters learned that at least $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from the company.

FTX's stunning collapse capped a week-long saga that began with traders rushing to withdraw $6 billion from the company in just 72 hours... and an abandoned rescue deal by rival exchange Binance.

Sources told Reuters that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried had secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from the exchange to his own trading company Alameda Research, and that a large portion of that - at least $1 billion - had disappeared.

Then on Saturday, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said that around $473 million worth of crypto-assets were "moved out of FTX wallets in suspicious circumstances early this morning," but that it could not confirm that the tokens had been stolen.

FTX's dramatic fall from grace has seen its 30-year-old founder Bankman-Fried morph from being the poster child of crypto's successes to the protagonist of the industry's highest-profile crash.

Bankman-Fried, who lives in the Bahamas, has also been the subject of speculation about his whereabouts. On Saturday he told Reuters he was in the Bahamas, denying speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America.

Some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and finance invested in FTX, including Tom Brady and now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank fame.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:43pFrontier flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with box cutter
RE
04:47pCrypto chaos: Missing funds, rogue transactions at FTX
RE
04:17pTwo aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas
RE
03:32pVillagers greet Ukrainian soldiers with flowers
RE
03:18pAnti-government protesters scuffle with police in Albania
RE
02:55pTwo more French citizens held in Iran - foreign minister
RE
02:32pIndia seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels - sources
RE
02:26pMark Kelly has message of unity after winning Senate seat
RE
02:09pClimate protesters in Portugal storm building, urge minister to step down
RE
01:51pMexico's Pemex to work with EPA to bring down methane emissions
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to washout
2FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas
3Exclusive-At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto ..
4Further details emerge on FTX bankruptcy and missing funds
5FTX says it is investigating 'unauthorized transactions'

HOT NEWS