Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Crypto collapse brings focus to digital assets' 'true value' - ex-India central bank governor

01/18/2023 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Indias former RBI Governor Rajan, gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The collapse in the prices of digital assets over the past year will allow investors to focus on the "true value" of this new technology, the distributed ledger and the smart contracts that can be built on them, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.

"The idea that somehow cryptos are going to maintain value, while the fiat currencies collapse. That's nonsense," Rajan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

"Fiat currencies have won out in terms of which is more credible," he said in an interview with the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

The wider crypto market shrank by $1.4 trillion in 2022 with bitcoin losing 60% of its value. It has, however, clocked a 26% gain in January, leaping 22% in the past week alone, breaking back above the $20,000 level, putting it on course for its best month since October 2021.

Cryptocurrencies took a credibility hit in November when crypto exchange FTX, which was valued a year ago at $32 billion, filed for bankruptcy protection in November and U.S. prosecutors accused its founder Bankman-Fried of orchestrating an "epic" fraud that may have cost investors, customers and lenders billions of dollars.

Rajan expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates for now, while it looks for signs of any slack in the labor market.

"When you still have 200,000 jobs (being created) a month, it suggests that there's still a way to go," he said.

Rajan believes a mild recession wouldn't pose a problem for the U.S. central bank as the Fed believes it can allow the economy to recover by cutting rates.

One cause for worry, however, could be that labor markets were tight as nobody wanted to fire people, given how hard it was to hire them to begin with, he said.

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on Refinitiv Messenger: )

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Savio Shetty in Mumbai; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Divya Chowdhury and Savio Shetty


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.69% 0.69373 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -4.34% 89.35 Delayed Quote.5.84%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.18% 19601.5 End-of-day quote.26.47%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.25% 21136.1 End-of-day quote.27.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.45% 1.2334 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.77% 0.7409 Delayed Quote.1.06%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.75% 1565.15 End-of-day quote.30.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 1.07911 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012279 Delayed Quote.1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.6431 Delayed Quote.0.65%
Latest news "Economy"
03:33pBrazil says China, Indonesia cleared several Brazilian meatpackers for exports
RE
03:32pBlackstone closes PE secondary funds at record $25 billion
RE
03:28pRobinhood must face customers' lawsuit alleging it hid trading costs
RE
03:21pCrypto collapse brings focus to digital assets' 'true value' - ex-India central bank governor
RE
03:16pFed's Harker says ready to downshift to 25-basis-point rate hikes
RE
03:02pU.S. senators press Amtrak CEO on 'train ride from hell'
RE
02:59pMexico Congress confirms Mejia to central bank board
RE
02:59pPetroecuador workers protest fall in oil output, company practices
RE
02:57pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.67% to Settle at $3.3110 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53pKansas professor avoids prison in blow to Trump-era China-related probe
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5U.S. retail sales drop more than expected in December

HOT NEWS