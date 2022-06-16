Crypto crash exposes regulators' complacency: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16 (Reuters) - If regulators thought
crypto was a dangerous place that lured investors into 'too good
to be true' opportunities, they have to ask themselves some
searching questions on why they have been so slow or reluctant
to cut across the unregulated industry.
Senior global central bankers have said cryptocurrencies are
essentially worthless and labeled the sector the 'Wild West' of
finance, but inaction across the regulatory spectrum has allowed
speculative bubbles to inflate.
And now burst.
As ranks of 'mom and pop' investors see their investments
and even life savings obliterated in the crypto market meltdown,
a U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday there is an "urgent
need" for more adequate safeguards to be put in place.
On Tuesday, Securities and Exchanges Commission Chair Gary
Gensler lamented the lack of disclosure from crypto firms and
platforms offering investors returns of up to 7%.
"If it seems too good to be true, it just may well be too
good to be true," he said.
Gensler, also a former Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Chair, has long highlighted the potential risks. He and his
peers at other agencies have had their hands tied by the lack of
Congressional urgency and guidance on crypto market safeguards.
Another reason may be the blurred lines in Washington on how
crypto is treated from a regulatory perspective: as a security,
commodity, or property?
Whatever the inertia or logjam in Washington, the upshot is
ordinary investors have been left to fend for themselves and are
now suffering the consequences.
"Regulators are in some way late to this in terms of
consumer protection. A lot of real people have lost a lot of
real money, and don't understand what's going on," said Charley
Cooper, former chief operating officer at the CFTC and currently
director at fintech firm R3.
"It falls to regulators to put in place consumer protection
rules that ensure moms and pops are able to get the information
they need. Especially in places as unregulated as crypto."
NEARLY 50% UNDER WATER
The magnitude of the crypto crash, which has intensified in
recent weeks as U.S. interest rate hike expectations have
surged, is astonishing.
Bitcoin plunged to an 18-month low around $20,000 this week.
It has lost around 28% since Friday, more than half of its value
this year, and is down 70% from a record high $69,000 in
November.
Crypto lender Celsius this week froze customer withdrawals
and terraUSD and luna tokens collapsed last month. According to
CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market's value has tumbled to
under $900 billion from a peak of almost $3 trillion in
November.
Not everyone has been able to get out in time. According to
Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, bitcoin at $21,000 puts 45%
of investors underwater on their holdings.
Yet by some measures, retail investors are doubling down and
view the selloff as an attractive buying opportunity.
Vanda Research data shows that retail investor net inflows
into crypto-related stocks and exchange-traded funds over the
last 10 days has leaped to $570 million, a pace not seen since
January last year.
CLINTON & BLAIR ENDORSEMENT
On the face of it, buying in the white heat of a market
meltdown makes little sense. But perhaps they can be cut some
slack, given the ferocity of the publicity blitz that crypto is
a legitimate, attractive, safe, and lucrative investment.
Take the network TV coverage of the NBA final playoffs game
on Monday between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, seen
by millions.
Crypto exchange platform Crypto.com aired an ad featuring
star player Joel Embiid, closing with its much-ridiculed
signature slogan, "Fortune favors the brave".
Rival platform Coinbase ran its commercial showing tweets
over the past decade stating "Crypto is dead", before closing
with the legends "Long live crypto" and "Building for 10 years
and counting".
That same day, bitcoin tumbled 15%. The next day, Coinbase
said it was firing almost 20% of its workforce, and the firm's
shares fell 5% to take its losses for the year to around 80%.
These ads are merely two examples of the onslaught from
crypto firms to get the public to part with its cash. A host of
celebrities has been paid handsomely to be the faces of the
industry's ads, sponsorship, and promotion.
Perhaps most astonishing of all was the on-stage presence of
the two keynote speakers at a crypto conference in the Bahamas
last month: Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.
Jan Ondrus, associate professor of Information Systems at
ESSEC Business School in Singapore, is sympathetic to
regulators' predicament of protecting citizens while allowing
the industry to innovate.
"We cannot expect traditional regulators to be experts on
crypto. They need time to educate themselves on this topic to
make the right decisions," Ondrus said.
