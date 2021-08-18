Crypto exchange Binance hires former US Treasury criminal investigator

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Binance said on Wednesday it
had appointed a former U.S. Treasury criminal investigator as
its global money laundering reporting officer, part of an
attempt by one of the world's largest crypto exchanges to
reinvent itself as a regulated financial firm.
Governments and financial watchdogs are paying closer
attention to the cryptocurrency industry, often putting in place
rules that pose a challenge for exchanges like Binance that have
thrived in a mostly unregulated environment.
In recent months, Britain https://www.fca.org.uk/news/news-stories/consumer-warning-binance-markets-limited-and-binance-group,
Italy https://www.consob.it/documents/46180/46181/pr_20210715.pdf/7f78ad2d-a146-4b17-abe8-92efac07f49e
and Hong Kong https://apps.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/enforcement-news/doc?refNo=21PR76
have said Binance units are not authorised to carry out
regulated activity in their markets, while Malaysia's https://www.sc.com.my/resources/media/media-release/sc-takes-enforcement-actions-on-binance-for-illegally-operating-in-malaysia
financial regulator reprimanded he exchange for operating
illegally in the country. Bloomberg also reported earlier this
year Binance was under investigation by the U.S. Justice
Department and Internal Revenue Service.
"My efforts will be focused on expanding Binance’s
international anti-money laundering and investigation programs,
as well as strengthening the organization’s relations with
regulatory and law enforcement bodies worldwide,” Greg Monahan,
the new appointee, said in a statement.
Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said last month he
wanted to improve relations with regulators, and said the
exchange would seek their approval and establish regional
headquarters.
Wednesday's statement said that Binance has grown its
international compliance team and advisory board by 500% since
2020.
But not all of its recent hires have stayed.
Brian Brooks, chief executive of Binance's U.S. arm, and
formerly acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency resigned
earlier this month, just three months after taking up his role.
