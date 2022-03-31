Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crypto exchange Binance wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over digital token sales

03/31/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a representation of the cryptocurrency and Binance logo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, of violating U.S. securities laws by selling unregistered tokens and failing to register as an exchange or broker-dealer.

The lawsuit had been brought in Manhattan by digital token investors who had bought nine tokens - EOS, QSP, KNC, TRX, FUN, ICX, OMG, LEND and ELF - through Binance's online exchange starting in 2017, and which soon lost much of their value.

In a 327-page complaint, the investors claimed that Binance "wrongfully engaged in millions of transactions" and failed to warn them about the "significant risks" of buying the tokens, and sought to recoup what they paid.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter, however, said the investors sued too late, having waited more than one year after their purchases.

He also said domestic securities laws did not apply because Binance was not a domestic exchange, even if it used Amazon computer servers and Ethereum blockchain computers in the United States.

"Plaintiffs must allege more than stating that plaintiffs bought tokens while located in the U.S. and that title passed in whole or in part over servers located in California that host Binance's website," Carter wrote.

Kyle Roche, a lawyer for the investors at Roche Freedman, declined to comment. Binance and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The investors claimed the statute of limitations began running exactly one year before their April 2020 lawsuit, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released a "framework" characterizing their tokens as securities.

Binance has an opaque corporate structure, with a holding company registered in the Cayman Islands. Founder and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said in October that Binance planned to establish "a few headquarters" around the world.

The case is Anderson et al v Binance et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-02803.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EOS (EOS/ETH) -0.38% 0.000868 Real-time Quote.5.58%
EOS (EOS/USD) 1.56% 2.938 End-of-day quote.-7.00%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.28% 0.0719 End-of-day quote.-8.86%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.16% 3032.19 End-of-day quote.-8.57%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.51% 3385.11 End-of-day quote.-10.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pItaly's Draghi says does not believe Russian gas supplies at risk
RE
03:14pSaudi Arabia responded positively to U.N. truce for Yemen, official says
RE
03:14pSaudi Arabia responded positively to U.N. truce for Yemen, official says
RE
03:12pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:11pU.S. senators complain that Biden's Indo-Pacific plan won't cut tariffs
RE
03:10pU.S. officials circle globe to keep pressure on Putin as ruble rises
RE
03:10pChina decries UK judges quitting HK court, London says democracy at stake
RE
03:07pCrypto exchange Binance wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over digital token sales
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 51.26% This Quarter to Settle at $5.6420 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pRussia cannot be constructive partner at G20 table -Canada PM
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom studies options for halting gas supplies to Europe, Kommersant ..
2US, European stocks down; set for worst quarter since pandemic
3Nokia Oyj : and Etisalat UAE, from e&, to launch 5G private wireless ne..
4EU lawmakers set to tighten up on crypto transfers
5H&M flags higher prices after profit falls far short of expectations

HOT NEWS