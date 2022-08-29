Crypto exchange FTX's CEO says no plan to buy China's Huobi

Aug 29 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried
said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans
to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's
largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
Huobi founder Leon Li was exploring a stake sale in the
company, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier
this month.
A sale for Li's almost 60% stake would value Huobi between
$2 billion and $3 billion, and could be completed as soon as
this month, Bloomberg News reported earlier in August.
The cryptocurrency industry has seen sharp declines this
year amid a broader risk-off sentiment in the markets due to
geopolitical turmoil, aggressive monetary policy tightening and
decades-high inflation.
Bankman-Fried in recent months has thrown lifelines to
several digital asset platforms, including cryptocurrency
lenders BlockFi and Voyager Digital. (https://bit.ly/3TorlM6)
In July, Bankman-Fried said he and his company still have a
"few billion" on hand to shore up struggling firms that could
further destabilize the digital asset industry, but that the
worst of the liquidity crunch has likely passed.
