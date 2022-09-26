Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crypto exchange FTX to acquire bankrupt Voyager's assets

09/26/2022 | 10:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Voyager Digital logo and representations of cryptocurrencies

(Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Monday crypto exchange FTX has won an auction for its assets, in a bid valued at about $1.42 billion.

FTX's bid comprises of a fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency, at a to-be-determined date, which is estimated to be $1.31 billion at current market prices and an additional consideration estimated as providing about $111 million of incremental value, Voyager said in a statement.

The company added that its claims against hedge fund Three Arrows Capital will remain with the bankruptcy estate, which will distribute any available recovery on such claims to the estate's creditors.

Voyager issued a notice of default to the Singapore-based hedge fund in June, for its failure to make required payments on a loan of 15,250 bitcoin.

Earlier this year, Voyager spurned a bailout proposal from FTX, founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, as a "low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue" and alleged the plan would disrupt its bankruptcy process.

Crypto lenders including Voyager boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, luring depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. However, the slump in crypto markets has hurt crypto companies and investors.

In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in July, Voyager estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets, as well as liabilities of the same value.

Last week, Voyager said its Chief Financial Officer Ashwin Prithipaul was preparing to step down from his role within months of his appointment at the crypto lender.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 2.99% 19991.4 End-of-day quote.-52.44%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.31% 19244.4 End-of-day quote.-59.69%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.93% 5370.29 Real-time Quote.-13.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Volatility May Continue -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Volatility May Continue Rattling Markets
DJ
12:17aCorn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%
RE
12:07aUnicredit: credit suisse cuts target price to eur 14.4 from eur…
RE
12:07aINDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher
RE
12:06aU.S. whistleblowers aiding migrant children feared retaliation -watchdog
RE
12:05aCopper falls on weak growth outlook
RE
12:04aShell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
RE
09/26Gold firms on slightly softer dollar, rate-hike fears cap gains
RE
09/26Japan's Nikkei rebound from 2-month low, tech shares lead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper Provides Update on Restart Activities at Pumpkin Hollow a..
2BITCOIN UP 5% AND ABOVE $20,000; ETHER UP 4% AT 1-WEEK HIGH OF $…
3BOJ steps in to curb rising yields with special buying operation
4Z : LINE MAN Wongnai Raises US$265M Series-B Funding, Led by GIC and LI..
5INPEX Extends MOU on LNG Supply to Indonesian Domestic Market and Incor..

HOT NEWS