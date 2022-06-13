Crypto firm BlockFi to cut headcount by 20%

June 13 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm BlockFi said on
Monday it would reduce its headcount by about 20% as it takes on
a strategic review of its priorities amid difficult market
conditions.
BlockFi said the job cuts will impact every team in the
firm.
The layoffs come at a time when inflation in the United
States has climbed to its highest in decades and geopolitical
tensions have roiled global markets alongside a sector-wide
selloff in technology stocks.
The company's headcount has grown multi-fold over the last
few years in tandem with the popularity of digital assets,
jumping to over 850 from about 150 at the end of 2020.
However, cryptocurrency prices have been on a downward slide
this year amid a broader market slump, which has left crypto
firms, lenders and traders reeling.
BlockFi said it had also implemented other cost-cutting
measures to bring expenses down, including reducing its
marketing spending and lowering executive compensation.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)