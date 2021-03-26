Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crypto firm Blockchain.com raises $300 million, valued at $5.2 billion

03/26/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The exchange rates and logos of Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Monero are seen on the display of a cryptocurrency ATM in Zurich

(This March 24 story corrects second paragraph to show that funding was led by DST Global partners and not DST Global itself)

LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of $5.2 billion.

The round was led by partners of DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the London-based company said.

Blockchain.com offers digital wallets for storage of cryptocurrencies as well as retail trading and other services for larger investors.

Bitcoin soared to a record just shy of $62,000 this month as mainstream firms and investors increasingly embrace cryptocurrencies, leading to ballooning valuations of related companies.

Blockchain.com said last month it raised about $120 million, with investments from Alphabet Inc's venture capital unit.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pVictoria's Secret owner raises profit target again on stimulus boost
RE
01:36pCrypto firm Blockchain.com raises $300 million, valued at $5.2 billion
RE
01:34pWhite House watching China closely on forced labor after U.S. firms pressured
RE
01:32pSoybeans follow veg oils lower; corn, wheat gain after selloff
RE
01:28pOhio legislature sends bill revoking nuclear power subsidy to governor
RE
01:28pOil jumps 4% on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks
RE
01:26pMastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action
RE
01:18pRussia to produce new electric car this year - industry minister
RE
01:16pWho assistant director-general says a potential link to "very rare" side effects of astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine still being investigated by who, ema
RE
01:14pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3ALLIANZ SE : Suez Canal steps up efforts to remove blockage, shipping rates surge
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash
5BASF SE : EXCLUSIVE: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ