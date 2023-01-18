Advanced search
Crypto firm Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News

01/18/2023 | 01:49pm EST
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Genesis Global Capital is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
