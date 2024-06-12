June 12 (Reuters) - Crypto firm Terraform Labs has agreed to pay $4.47 billion to resolve a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulator said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stock Market News in real time
Nymex Overview : Prices Continue to Pull Back Following EIA Report -- OPIS
Citigroup Analysts Paint Bearish Picture for Global Crude Oil Prices -- OPIS
Eurozone Inflation Will Be Challenging in Coming Months, ECB's De Guindos Says
This is getting interesting...
A big day ahead for the financial markets, with the Fed’s decision on key rates. Will they come down sooner than expected? The answer will come this afternoon. This morning, investors cheered a better-than-expected inflation reading.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Paramount, Nvidia, Broadcom, Fiserv...
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Crypto firm Terraform Labs agrees to pay $4.47 bln to resolve dispute with SEC