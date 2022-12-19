Advanced search
Crypto firm Voyager to sell assets to Binance.US in a $1 billion deal

12/19/2022 | 08:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Voyager Digital logo and representations of cryptocurrencies

(Reuters) - Crypto firm Voyager Digital Ltd said on Monday it will sell its assets to Binance.US in a deal valued at roughly $1 billion following a strategic review.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
