Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crypto giant Binance restricts 281 Nigerian accounts

01/30/2022 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

LAGOS (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has restricted the personal accounts of 281 Nigerian users, citing a need to comply with international money laundering laws, its CEO said.

Changpeng Zhao said in a letter to Nigerian customers dated Jan. 29 that the decision to restrict some personal accounts was to ensure user safety while more than a third of the affected accounts were restricted at the request of international law enforcement.

"Currently, we have resolved 79 cases and continue to work through others. All non-law enforcement-related cases will be resolved within two weeks," Changpeng Zhao said.

Despite a central bank ban, Nigerians have continued to turn to crypto for business, to protect their savings as the naira currency loses value, and to send payments abroad because it is often hard to obtain U.S. dollars locally.

(This story refiles to add company name to headline)

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pThousands of Czechs protest against COVID curbs
RE
02:10pOver 1,400 U.S. flights canceled after winter storm in Northeast
RE
01:57pCrypto giant Binance restricts 281 Nigerian accounts
RE
01:56pU.N. report says Taliban have killed scores of former Afghan officials, others
RE
01:56pU.N. report says Taliban have killed scores of former Afghan officials, others
RE
01:51pAnalysis-Italy's Draghi seen facing tough year after presidential wrangling
RE
01:37pNATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
RE
01:34pGunmen kill priest on his way home from church in Pakistan
RE
01:12pNATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
RE
12:59pIreland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
2Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
3NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
4German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
5NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia

HOT NEWS