Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crypto giant Tether to launch sterling-pegged stablecoin

06/22/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Tether logo and U.S. dollars

LONDON (Reuters) - Major crypto firm Tether said on Wednesday it will launch next month a "stablecoin" pegged to the British pound, a move that comes as London draws up plans to regulate the fast-growing type of digital currency.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to keep a steady value against traditional currencies or commodities such as gold. They seek to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce.

Crypto markets were rocked last month when the value of terraUSD, a stablecoin that used a complex algorithm, collapsed, throwing a spotlight on the importance of stablecoins to the crypto trading world.

British Virgin Islands-based Tether's dollar-pegged stablecoin is the third-largest by market capitalisation, with some $68 billion in circulation.

It is the predominant medium for moving funds between crypto and regular cash. Its tokens are underpinned by a mixture of dollars, government debt and short-term debt issued by companies.

As the demise of terraUSD sparked a sell-off in crypto markets, Tether broke its 1:1 peg with the dollar, shaking investors' faith in a key cog in the crypto economy.

Britain plans to legislate to bring some stablecoins under the oversight of regulators, part of a plan to exploit the potential of crypto and blockchain technology to help consumers make payments more efficiently.

It said in May it will adapt existing rules to deal with major stablecoin collapses.

"We believe that the United Kingdom is the next frontier for blockchain innovation and the wider implementation of cryptocurrency for financial markets," Tether Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino said in a statement, adding that the company would work with UK regulators.

Britain's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to its dollar-backed coin, Tether offers tokens pegged to the euro, offshore Chinese yuan and Mexican peso.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Tom Wilson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Tom Wilson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aFestival screening of two films axed under Hong Kong censorship law
RE
05:51aBritain's FCA fines insurance broker JLT Specialty $9.7 million
RE
05:47aWar and sanctions keep Ukraine and Russia tourists from Adriatic coast
RE
05:43aIndia unlikely to offer tax waivers to fast track global bond index inclusion - sources
RE
05:42aUK Inflation Data May Bring Relief But Pound Driven by Risk Sentiment
DJ
05:42aBangladesh, India race to help millions stranded in deadly flooding
RE
05:41aSouth Africa inflation jumps in May, breaching central bank target
RE
05:40aGet cracking with phasing our remaining Libor, UK watchdog says
RE
05:39aFactbox - Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest in two decades
RE
05:36aFire tears through Russian oil refinery near Ukrainian border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
3Novartis Gets EU Approval for Tabrecta Lung-Cancer Treatment
4Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty
5EQT's Galderma announces positive trial results on skin drug

HOT NEWS