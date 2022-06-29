Log in
Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has entered liquidation, source says

06/29/2022 | 08:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A small toy figure and representations of the virtual currency bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has entered liquidation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the market downturn hurting the crypto industry.

Singapore-based 3AC is one of the higher profile crypto investors to have run into difficulties following the sharp sell-off in the market for digital currencies seen in recent months.

Crypto broker Voyager Digital issued 3AC with a default notice on Monday after it failed to make payments on a loan of 15,250 bitcoin (approximately $324 million) and $350 million worth of USDC, a stablecoin.

A British Virgin Islands court order also dated on Monday ordered 3AC's liquidation.

Consultancy firm Teneo have been appointed as liquidators.

Top cryptocurrency bitcoin has plunged some 37% in June, trading around $20,000 on Wednesday, compared with its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021.

News of 3AC's liquidation was first reported by broadcaster Sky on Wednesday.

On June 15, 3AC's co-founder sought to address liquidation rumours in a tweet, saying the company was "fully committed to working this out", without going into further detail.

3AC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2022
