Crypto lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi
said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
along with eight affiliates in a New Jersey court, the latest
casualty since FTX's collapse earlier this month triggered
instability in the crypto market.
In a court filing, New Jersey-based BlockFi said it owes
money to more than 100,000 creditors. It listed crypto exchange
FTX as its second-largest creditor, with $275 million owed on a
loan extended earlier this year.
COMMENTS:
MARK CONNORS, 3iQ DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, TORONTO
“During a period of unwinding and consolidation, which is
where we are, leveraged strategies are more at risk. We’re
trying to separate the wheat from the chaff here, and I don’t
think many people were surprised by the BlockFi filing...
BlockFi received a $250mm loan in Q2, from FTX – likely in self
interest to help keep overleveraged Alameda afloat. So, today’s
action was not unexpected.”
“Institutional investment is stalled right now in the wake
of this. The first assessment will be, what failed? We believe
it’s the unregulated centralized entities. So institutions are
going to go back and say, did we invest in the wrong people in
the VC stage? I think that's going to be a big yes. Does this
mean that bitcoin and Ethereum, the two main protocols that
account for 60-odd percent of the digital asset space are
flawed? There’s no institutional investor who can say those
protocols failed, or do not hold the same promise they did
before the FTX failure. So there are institutions that remain
interested, but regulators need to define the state of play for
institutions to follow.”
“There are (crypto) lending models that make sense. The
decentralized finance models used proper collateralization and
they're intact. Some centralized models did not. I think you're
seeing the models with the weak lungs fail first. If a company
gives you 18% yield, you better know really well where that
yield is coming from.”
“FTX US, is I think the second largest creditor in BlockFi.
But the question is, was that denominated in the FTT token or
was it cash? In other bankruptcies, you’d have hard assets or
U.S. dollars … we don’t know if they loaned (FTT) to BlockFi but
we’re asking that questions for good reason.”
CONOR RYDER, RESEARCH ANALYST, KAIKO
"The BlockFi filing is the latest in a string of contagion
events after FTX, and arguably continued fallout from
Celsius/Three Arrows Capital last summer. It was yet another
example of neglected risk management when prices were going up,
as crypto winter hit those that took on the most counterparty
risk are getting exposed."
"From a customer standpoint it serves as another reminder to
be skeptical of any crypto yield products on offer, particularly
those that sound too good to be true. That should be the biggest
red flag now that a company is taking on added risk with your
assets."
