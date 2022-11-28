Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection

New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its platform and acknowledged it had "significant exposure" to FTX, and its associated entities.

The move comes more than a week after FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive.

In July, FTX had signed a deal with BlockFi to provide the firm with a $400 million revolving credit facility and an option to buy it for up to $240 million.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)