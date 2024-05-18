NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Crypto lender Genesis Global received court approval on Friday to return about $3 billion in cash and cryptocurrency to its customers in a bankruptcy liquidation, leaving its owner, Digital Currency Group, with no recovery from the bankruptcy. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stock Market News in real time
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
Mexico president's 'dream' Pemex refinery hits another delay, internal data shows
Nippon key negotiator to meet U.S. Steel staff in Pittsburgh, Bloomberg News reports
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Crypto lender Genesis to return $3 bln to customers in bankruptcy wind-down