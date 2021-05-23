Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives

05/23/2021 | 10:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin and Ethereum stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency mining operators, including a Huobi Mall and BTC.TOP, are suspending their China operations after Beijing stepped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, sending the digital currency tumbling.

A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on Friday - the first time the council has targeted virtual currency mining, a big business in China that accounts for as much as 70% of the world's crypto supply.

Crypto miners use increasingly powerful, specially-designed computer equipment, or rigs, to verify virtual coin transactions in a process which produces newly minted crypto currencies such as bitcoin.

Bitcoin took a hammering after the latest Chinese move, and is now down nearly 50% from it's all-time high. It shed as much as 17% on Sunday, before paring some losses and was last trading steady in Asia.

Investor protection and prevention of money laundering are particular concerns of governments and financial regulators who are grappling with whether and how they should regulate the cryptocurrency industry. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell turned up the heat on cryptocurrencies last week. On Thursday, Powell said they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that greater regulation of the increasingly popular electronic currency may be warranted.

Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said in a statement late on Sunday that all of its custody businesses have been suspended.

"Meanwhile, we're contacting overseas service providers, to pave way for exports of mining rigs in the future," Huobi Mall said via its official Telegram community, and asked clients "not to worry and calm down."

BTC.TOP, a crypto mining pool, also announced the suspension of its China business citing regulatory risks.

Founder Jiang Zhuoer said in a micro blog post via Weibo that in the future, BTC.TOP will mainly conduct crypto mining business in North America.

"In the long term, nearly all of Chinese crypto mining rigs will be sold overseas, as Chinese regulators crack down on mining at home," he wrote.

China has already lost its position as a global cryptocurrency trading center after Beijing banned crypto exchanges in 2017.

"Eventually, China will lose crypto computing power to foreign markets as well," Jiang said, predicting the rise of U.S. and European mining pools.

HashCow, another crypto miner which owns 10 mining sites in Chinese provinces including Xinjiang and Sichuan, and sells computing power to investors, said it will fully comply with government regulations.

In a statement to clients, HashCow said it will suspend buying new bitcoin rigs, and promised full refund to those investors who had placed orders for computing powers but had not yet started mining. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aEU leaders to debate who will pay for the green transition
RE
05/23Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23Dollar near three-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23India's total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000
RE
05/23India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 million units per week -CEO
RE
05/23India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 mln units per week -CEO
RE
05/23RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on May 21, 2021
PU
05/23Singapore court approves move to freeze Hin Leong's founder's assets - liquidators
RE
05/23Competition & consumer commission of singapore- grants conditional approval for acquisition of some subsidiaries, assets of refinitiv holdings by lse
RE
05/23Gold hovers near 4-1/2-month high on tepid dollar, inflation jitters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19
2Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
3Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
4SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations
5Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal