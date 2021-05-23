Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency mining
operators, including a Huobi Mall and BTC.TOP, are suspending
their China operations after Beijing stepped up its efforts to
crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, sending the digital
currency tumbling.
A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He
announced the crackdown late on Friday - the first time the
council has targeted virtual currency mining, a big business in
China that accounts for as much as 70% of the world's crypto
supply.
Crypto miners use increasingly powerful, specially-designed
computer equipment, or rigs, to verify virtual coin transactions
in a process which produces newly minted crypto currencies such
as bitcoin.
Bitcoin took a hammering after the latest Chinese
move, and is now down nearly 50% from it's all-time high. It
shed as much as 17% on Sunday, before paring some losses and was
last trading steady in Asia.
Investor protection and prevention of money laundering are
particular concerns of governments and financial regulators who
are grappling with whether and how they should regulate the
cryptocurrency industry.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell turned up the
heat on cryptocurrencies last week. On Thursday, Powell said
they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that
greater regulation of the increasingly popular electronic
currency may be warranted.
Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said in a
statement late on Sunday that all of its custody businesses have
been suspended.
"Meanwhile, we're contacting overseas service providers, to
pave way for exports of mining rigs in the future," Huobi Mall
said via its official Telegram community, and asked clients "not
to worry and calm down."
BTC.TOP, a crypto mining pool, also announced the suspension
of its China business citing regulatory risks.
Founder Jiang Zhuoer said in a micro blog post via Weibo
that in the future, BTC.TOP will mainly conduct crypto mining
business in North America.
"In the long term, nearly all of Chinese crypto mining rigs
will be sold overseas, as Chinese regulators crack down on
mining at home," he wrote.
China has already lost its position as a global
cryptocurrency trading center after Beijing banned crypto
exchanges in 2017.
"Eventually, China will lose crypto computing power to
foreign markets as well," Jiang said, predicting the rise of
U.S. and European mining pools.
HashCow, another crypto miner which owns 10 mining sites in
Chinese provinces including Xinjiang and Sichuan, and sells
computing power to investors, said it will fully comply with
government regulations.
In a statement to clients, HashCow said it will suspend
buying new bitcoin rigs, and promised full refund to those
investors who had placed orders for computing powers but had not
yet started mining.
