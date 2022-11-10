Crypto needs oversight to avoid harming Americans, White House says

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies risk
harming everyday Americans without proper oversight and the
latest news involving crypto underscores these concerns, White
House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
She said the White House will continue to monitor
developments on cryptocurrencies.
“The administration has consistently maintained that,
without proper oversight of cryptocurrencies, they risk harming
everyday Americans,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.
“This is something that clearly we monitor and that we see
as an important issue. The most recent news further underscores
these concerns and highlights why prudent regulation of
cryptocurrencies is indeed needed,” she said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland, Editing by
Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)