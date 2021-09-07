Crypto platform Bitso working with El Salvador on Chivo digital wallet

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Fintech Bitso, a cryptocurrency platform,
said on Tuesday it will be the core service provider for Chivo,
the bitcoin digital wallet launched in El Salvador as it becomes
the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07
as legal tender.
Bitso said it will work with Silvergate Bank, a U.S.
federally-regulated and California state-chartered bank, to
facilitate transactions in U.S. dollars.
"We are looking forward to working with El Salvador in an
initiative that will transform payment structures and increase
financial inclusion in the country," said Santiago Alvarado,
vice-president of Bitso for Business.
President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the
cryptocurrency, has argued that using bitcoin will help
Salvadorans save $400 million a year on commissions for
remittances, while giving access to financial services to those
with no bank account.
"As the leading crypto exchange in the region, we are
thrilled to bring our experience in remittances and in secure
and low-friction financial services to Salvadorans," said
Alvarado.
Bitso said that its services accounted for the processing of
more than $1.2 billion in remittances between the United States
and Mexico in 2020 and that it would now apply its expertise to
El Salvador, where some 70% of people lack adequate access to
basic financial services.
Salvadorans last year sent home almost $6 billion from
abroad, mostly from the United States. The sum is equivalent to
some 23% of the country's gross domestic product.
Bukele's government has promised $30 of bitcoin for each
user. Earlier on Tuesday, Salvadorans trying to download the
Chivo digital wallet found it was unavailable on popular app
stores.
Bukele said in a tweet that the government had temporarily
unplugged it, in order to connect more servers to deal with
demand. He blamed app download platforms for the delay.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City, Editing by
Rosalba O'Brien)