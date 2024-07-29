STORY: Cryptocurrency stocks are getting a boost from Donald Trump.

Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase Global jumped as much as five percent in Monday morning trading after the U.S. Republican presidential nominee talked up bitcoin and promised friendlier regulation for the industry in a speech Saturday.

"If Crypto is going to define the future, I want it to be mined, minted and made in the USA. It's going to be it's not going to be made anywhere else. And if Bitcoin is going to the moon, as we say, is going to the moon, I want America to be the nation that leads the way, and that's what's going to happen now. You're going to be very happy with me."

Other crypto-related stocks like Bitfarm also climbed after Trump's speech.

In a recent note, analysts at Bernstein wrote that any "Trump trade" should include an allocation to bitcoin and bitcoin-related stocks.

"Bitcoin is not threatening the dollar, the behavior of the current U.S. government is really threatening the dollar."

The former president sought to draw a contrast with the Biden administration, as the crypto industry has often complained of excessive oversight and a hostile regulatory environment under President Joe Biden.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, the administration's top cop for crypto enforcement, has cautioned investors about the wild volatility and speculative nature of digital tokens like bitcoin.

Trump said he would replace him.

"On day one, I will fire Gary Gensler and appoint a new SEC chairman."

He added that his administration would create a national "stockpile" of bitcoin using the crypto the U.S. government currently holds, which was largely seized in law enforcement actions.