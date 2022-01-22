Log in
CryptoDSP.io Announces Integration of Personalized Ads with Granular Targeting in FinTech Space

01/22/2022 | 11:55am EST
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2022) - CryptoDSP.io has announced the integration of a novel advertising platform for FinTech related enterprises. The platform is built to cater innovation friendly firms to help them reach targeted audience with extreme precision. While the enterprises may be simply marketing their products or services with social media and PR, CryptoDSP's technology helps them broaden their influencer further with highly targeted digital ads.

Legacy Finance is known for using targeted digital advertising well, while FinTech players are big in the social media game. CryptoDSP.io trains FinTech to target and tailor their advertising to specific audiences as well. Matt McMillan, Co-Founder of CryptoDSP.io says, "You're on social media. You're doing PR. But that just scratches the surface. Targeted digital advertising allows you to pinpoint specific audiences and convert them."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8444/111225_2557da60941fda23_001.jpg


Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8444/111225_2557da60941fda23_001full.jpg

Digital marketers have been using audience targeting as a technique to ensure that their ads are shown only to the people most likely to purchase what they're selling. CryptoDSP.io offers a simple solution. The company aids clients in reaching potential investors, buyers and customers with immersive digital advertising experience that follows them wherever and whenever they travel online.

"FinTech is the king of social media. But the legacy financial industry is still winning the digital game. Why? Because they've mastered digital advertising. It's time to close the gap," says Jim Walsh, Co-Founder of CryptoDSP.io.

Through its proprietary technology, CryptoDSP.io has mined 'segments' of millions of crypto- attracted investors around the globe based on their verified digital behavior. The company identifies devices that are using a financial app, perusing financial news at a financial event or those showing interest in investing through online purchasing habits. However, all personally identifiable information is kept confidential.

​The company securely stores those non-PII segments in its DMP (data management platform) and feeds those segments into a DSP (demand side platform) which has access to digital advertising inventory across 90% of the brand safe internet. This gives the client an opportunity to reach potential customer through their ads.

If required, CryptoDSP.io can also provide and translate advertising copies into industry dominant languages including English, Russian, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Spanish. By doing this the company plays the role of 'the post office' of the internet.

CryptoDSP.io caters ideally to chief marketing officers, marketing officers, advertising professionals and CEOs. The company's goal is to reach the decision makers of who allocates marketing and advertising budgets for mid-large projects.

For more information, please visit: www.CryptoDSP.io

Media Contact:

Contact name: Matt McMillan
Business name: CryptoDSP
Email: matt@cryptodsp.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111225


© Newsfilecorp 2022
HOT NEWS