CryptoDragons' Legendary Egg Sold for 35 ETH in Seconds During Primary Sale

11/07/2021 | 04:50pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2021) - Several world records were set at once during the first round of the CryptoDragons NFT Еggs Reservation.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/102366_fig1_550.jpg

Figure 1: CryptoDragons’ Legendary Egg Sold For 35 ETH in Seconds During Primary Sale

In less than 10 seconds, the first batch of 500 NFT Eggs was sold out, and the Legendary dragon's Egg was picked for 35 ETH!

Epic dragon's Egg also was picked up quickly: 7 ETH were paid for the unique NFT dragonling.

The project is making history with the fact that no other newly launching project has ever sold an NFT with such price within that timeline.

November 7th will go down in the history of the NFT industry, for sure. Overall, CryptoDragons raised a volume of 142 ETH within 10 seconds, and this is a record in the world of NFT.

There were 3 types of NFT Eggs that were available for the Reservation. During the first Reservation stage, 500 Eggs were available with 498 Random Eggs, 1 Legendary Egg, and 1 Epic Egg. Appropriately Random Eggs were available for reservation for 0.2 Ethereum (ETH), Epic - for 7ETH, and Legendary - for 35 ETH. A maximum of 5 Eggs could be reserved per wallet.

The next round of reservations will be announced soon. Follow the Discord and Twitter official channels of the project not to miss what's coming next.

About CryptoDragons

CryptoDragons is a dragon Metaverse built just on an Ethereum network where you can breed, battle, purchase, and trade NFT dragons. The network generates high-quality NFTs utilizing proprietary, sophisticated algorithms, resulting in creative digital art.

Visit to Know More:

Website: https://cryptodragons.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoDragons
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cryptodragons

Contact Details :

Company Name: CRYPTODRAGONS LP
Contact Email: rosie.philson@cryptodragons.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102366


© Newsfilecorp 2021
