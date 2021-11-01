Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CryptoProfit Launches, Aims to Disrupt the Crypto Mining Industry

11/01/2021 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - CryptoProfit, an innovative creation is proud to announce its launch, as it aims to take the Crypto Mining industry to new heights. Mining is steadily emerging as a popular choice amongst crypto enthusiasts looking for profits.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/101518_429e2466e4288b98_002.jpg

Figure 1: CryptoProfit Launches, Aims to Disrupt the Crypto Mining Industry

And that's where CryptoProfit arrives to make things simpler. The noted technology company's recently released ASIC miners, CP 1, CP 2 and CP PRO have brought about a paradigm shift in how people approach crypto mining. Both these products can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with an immensely high profit making potential.

Suited for everyone

While designing its crypto miners, CryptoProfit has invested heavily on maximizing the hash rate with moderate power consumption. CP Pro is the company's product that is perfectly suited for the beginners.

Both these products come pre-configured and can be used at home because they don't create a lot of noise. The units can operate with a moderate internet data speed of just 10 kb/second.

Hash Power and Power Consumption:

CP 1 Miner: Bitcoin 390 TH/s, Litecoin 45 GH/s, Ethereum 3 GH/s, and Monero 3.5 MH/s, and 600 W power consumption.
CP 2 Miner: Bitcoin 650 TH/s, Litecoin 68 GH/s, Ethereum 6 GH/s, and Monero 8 MH/s, and 800 W power consumption.
CP Pro Miner: Bitcoin 2150 TH/s, Litecoin 220 GH/s, Ethereum 15 GH/s, and Monero 19 MH/s, and 2200 W power consumption.

The monthly power cost for CP PRO is less than 300 USD. Unlike any other product available in the market, depending on the coin mined, AW Pro makes it simpler and comfortable, for everyone.

CryptoProfit has recently made crypto mining even more profitable for its customers by waiving off the custom as well as shipping fees.

About CryptoProfit

CryptoProfit is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

Media Details

Company Name: CryptoProfit
Contact Name: Jorge Quinlan
Email: info@cryptoprofit.live
Website: https://cryptoprofit.live/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101518


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:57aLOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $220 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
06:57aReplacement of Water Proofing Treatment of Various Buildings in Township and Factory Area during 2021-22
PU
06:57aLightInTheBox to Hold 2021 Annual General Meeting on December 27, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
06:57aNet Asset Value(s)
PU
06:57aBank Saint Petersburg (BSPB RX) will release 9M 2021 IFRS Results on November 18, 2021
PU
06:57aRemarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Joint Press Conference with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
PU
06:57aStatement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06:57aTimken Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:57aHeadHunter Group PLC Announces Investment in YouDo
PU
06:57aAnnouncement of transferring repurchased shares to employees (Supplement for the announcement on 2021/10/21)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday
4COP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to..
5PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..

HOT NEWS