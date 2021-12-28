Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CryptoSlam and OKLink to Partner on a Wide Range of NFT and Other Multi-Chain Data Services

12/28/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoSlam has entered into a strategic partnership with OKLink, the well-known blockchain big-data company, to bring a better range of on-chain data services. Under the partnership, OKLink will provide CryptoSlam users real-time data searching service and OEC on-chain NFT data. CryptoSlam will bring OKLink comprehensive, multi-blockchain NFT data support.  

"We're incredibly excited to be partnering with OKLink on our shared mission to make it easy for end-users to explore NFT and other on-chain data," said Randy Wasinger, Founder and CEO of CryptoSlam. "This partnership will allow us to increase our worldwide reach in the broader crypto industry."

About CryptoSlam

CryptoSlam is a leading aggregator of non-fungible token (NFT) data from a growing list of popular blockchains, including Ethereum, Ronin, Solana, Flow, Polygon and WAX.  It aims to provide ultimate transparency for the NFT industry.

About OKLink

OKLink is a world-leading blockchain big-data company from China, providing users with accurate on-chain data analysis, high-extensibility information solutions and blockchain science education services based on industry-leading blockchain big-data technology. Currently, OKLink implemented products including OKLink blockchain explorer, Chaintelligence, Chainhub and OKLink Academy.

CryptoSlam Contact
https://www.cryptoslam.io
@cryptoslamio on Twitter

Press Contact:  pr@cryptoslam.io

Related Images






Image 1: CryptoSlam


CryptoSlam NFTs



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSoluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $7.8 Million Series A Preferred Stock Offering
GL
05:57pREPLACE - SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP : : Mandatory With Options
PU
05:57pAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (December 20, 2021 – December 24, 2021)
PU
05:57pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Juana Francisca Llano Cadavid
PU
05:57pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Jorge Mario Velásquez Jaramilllo
PU
05:56pRio court suspends Petrobras natural gas price hike
RE
05:44pMaxwell judge asks jurors to meet daily to avoid mistrial amid COVID-19 surge
RE
05:38pDollar Lost 0.06% to 114.82 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pHARMONEY : Cleansing Notice
PU
05:37pSterling Lost 0.07% to $1.3432 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Global stocks end mixed after record-setting session
5U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires

HOT NEWS