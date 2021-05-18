Cryptocurrencies command 'Kimchi Premium' in S.Korea due to capital flow controls - BofA

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin
in South Korea carry a hefty premium over
international prices due to capital flow controls aimed at
curbing cross-border flows of hot money, which prevent
arbitrage, the Bank of America said in a report on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known
cryptocurrency, was trading at $45,219 on Bitstamp Exchange, but
data from the Coinmarketcap.com shows it was trading about
$4,000 higher in South Korea. Back in January, 2018, the premium
went as high as almost $8,000.
"The onshore price for cryptocurrencies in Korea is
persistently above international prices suggesting this to be a
result of effective capital control that prevents effective
arbitrage of onshore and offshore prices," a Bank of America
report showed on Tuesday.
"Korean capital controls allow the 'Kimchi premium' to
persist," it said, calling the phenomenon after Korea's spicy
pickled cabbage side dish.
Currently, individuals' purchases of foreign currency are
capped at 50,000 annually.
The estimated daily volume of trading in cryptocurrencies in
South Korea reached 1,480 trillion won ($1.31 trillion) in the
first quarter, and the daily trading volume sometimes
exceeds the combined trading volume on the KOSPI and
KOSDAQ share markets, the report said.
($1 = 1,127.8200 won)
