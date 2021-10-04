Cryptocurrencies post inflows for 7 straight weeks, led by bitcoin -CoinShares data

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency investment
products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week,
as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements
from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares
showed on Monday.
Inflows to the sector were $90.2 million last week, led by
bitcoin which snagged $69 million, according to CoinShares data
as of Oct. 1. Over the past seven weeks, crypto inflows reached
$390 million. For 2021, inflows totaled $6.1 billion.
Bitcoin recorded its third straight week of inflows.
"We believe this decisive turnaround in sentiment is due to
growing confidence in the asset class amongst investors and more
accommodative statements from the U.S. Securities Exchange
Commission and the Federal Reserve," wrote James Butterfill,
investment strategist, at CoinShares.
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler last week at a Financial Times
conference reiterated his support for bitcoin exchange traded
funds that would invest in futures contracts instead of the
digital currency itself.
A day later, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in remarks before
Congress, said the Fed had no intention of banning
cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin on Monday hit a four-week high of just under $50,000
and was last up 2.3% at $49,333.
Blockchain data provider Glassnode, in its latest research
note on Monday, pointed out that as bitcoin rallied out of its
narrow trading range last week, approximately 10.3% of the
circulating supply returned to an unrealized profit.
Ethereum products and funds, meanwhile, posted another week
of inflows totalling $20 million, despite conceding market share
to bitcoin in recent weeks. Inflows to ether, the token for the
Ethereum blockchain, so far this year amount to $1 billion.
Ether was last down 0.4% at $3,403.
Still, despite consecutive weekly inflows across crypto
products, volumes were low at $2.4 billion last week, CoinShares
data showed, compared to $8.4 billion in May 2021.
Assets under management at Grayscale and Coinshares, the two
largest digital asset managers, climbed last week to $41.1
billion and $4.6 billion, respectively.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Richard
Pullin)