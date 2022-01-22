Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway NOWPayments has Developed a Strategic Partnership with Radio Caca (RACA)

Singapore, SIngapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2022) - NowPayments and Radio Caca (RACA) have partnered together. When people talk about crypto payments, everyone often thinks of popular cryptocurrencies. However, there are many other popular tokens that are valuable and have gained a large community members who want to use them for crypto payments. One such token is Radio Caca's native token: $RACA.

According to twitter of NOWPayments, NOWPayments as the Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway supports Radio Caca's native token $RACA for use in multiple scenarios such as payments to e-commerce merchants, salaries for cryptocurrency-savvy employees and donations for charitable organizations.

NowPayments and Radio Caca (RACA) both announced that they have built a partnership with NOWPayments to enable merchants to accept $RACA as a crypto payment method.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a decentralized organization (DAO) operated by internet native individuals across the globe who share a single vision of building a brave new virtual world. Radio Caca has a native token (ticker: $RACA) and is currently deployed on Ethereum, Solana, OKExChain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT. $RACA is the native token for the popular blockchain game Metamon Island and is currency used in the United States of Mars (USM) Metaverse. The USM is a 3D planet virtual world where users can own lands, build buildings such as stores, venues and art galleries, attend virtual concerts, socialize, create and play games. With a Google-Earth-like UX, users will be able to dynamically zoom in and out and travel around the 3D virtual planet, a first-ever feature of the Metaverse.

Partnerships & Eco-friendly Mission

Currently, Radio Caca has developed partnerships with celebrities, prestigious universities and critically acclaimed music artists. Recently, Radio Caca and the Blockchain at the University of Southern California (USC) partnered to construct an eco-friendly ceremony system within the USM Metaverse that heals the planet by contributing a portion of event proceeds to purchasing carbon offset credits. A cooperation has also formed between Radio Caca and the University of Cambridge Blockchain Society to build the Metaverse education system, to empower education reform, and promote the implementation of educational equity. $RACA as a payment option opens up many use cases and will help develop more partnerships in the future.

NOWPayments

NOWPayments focuses on cryptocurrency payments and offers easy cryptocurrency platform integrations for online businesses, allowing instant withdrawals and an auto coin conversion service. Merchants can choose to accept their preferred tokens no matter what cryptocurrency customers pay with - NOWPayments will automatically convert them.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial service, meaning it does not hold or store your funds in any way. NOWPanyments supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies and offers low transaction fees while providing multiple tools for merchants such as: API, Invoices, Donation Widgets, Buttons, and plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2, and more.

NOWPayments believes that all cryptocurrencies are created equally, as Radio Caca. Some cryptocurrencies were created to serve as an alternative to fiat currencies. Others serve as tokens on a blockchain that provides services and new solutions. The acceptance of $RACA on NOWPayments enables your website, online store or even a Twitch channel to receive $RACA as payment.

