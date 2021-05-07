Cryptocurrency Token ELONGATE Announces First Major Exchange Listing on BitMart; Raises US$2,000,000 for Various Charities

BERN, Switzerland, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its first month of operations, ELONGATE, the world's first and biggest charity cryptocurrency token, announces its first major exchange listing on BitMart. The ELONGATE/USDT trading will officially open at 4 AM EDT on May 10. Of equal importance, the crypto token has raised US$2,000,000 to various charities – with its most recent donations going to food and general support programs in war-torn countries through the Human Relief Foundation as well as COVID-19 relief efforts in India through Give India.

ELONGATE Will Be Available For Trading on BitMart Starting May 10

A much-anticipated announcement, Elongate will be available for trading on BitMart starting May 10. BitMart is a global digital assets trading platform with over 2,000,000 users worldwide and is ranked among the top crypto exchanges. For all BitMart users, the ELONGATE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 4:00 AM EDT on the above mentioned date. Commenting on this milestone, Hasan Aziz, Elongate's Chief Technology Officer and one of the project leads who spearheaded this initiative, said: "In just a month, the Elongate ecosystem has grown to change the face of charity and crypto trading. Our tokenomics is an integral part of the Elongate identity and thus I am elated that BitMart has been supportive to make this exchange listing happen."

US$2,000,000 Raised to Various Charities

Since committing a US$1,000,000 pledge in donations to various charities in its first few weeks, Elongate has now raised over US$2,000,000 for organizations such as Children International, Action Against Hunger, The Ocean Cleanup, Big Green, Human Relief Foundation, Mark Rober's Color The Spectrum, and most recently Give India. The latest pledges and donations coming from Elongate are to support food and general support programs in war-torn countries through Human Relief Foundation, autism awareness through YouTuber Mark Rober's Color The Spectrum – a fundraiser event co-hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and imminent COVID-19 emergency relief efforts through Give India. For more details about Elongate's charitable efforts, visit our Twitter and Instagram for constant updates, as well as tuning in to our weekly charity livestream via Twitch every Sunday at 12 PM EST.

Currently, Elongate consists of a community of more than 350,000 holders, with a total following of more than 225,000 users across all its platforms and channels. For more information on Elongate, visit https://www.elongate.cc/

Media Contact:

Gene Rhode Fuensalida Pantig

gene.rhode@elongate.cc

Chief Marketing Officer

ELONGATE

