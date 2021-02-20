Cryptology Asset : Interim Report – H1 2020 (IFRS)

Cryptology on the capital market

The shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c., Sliema/Republic of Malta (ISIN MT0001770107) are included in the the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since October 2020. Previously, they had been listed in the general open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since of May 12, 2020. Following the upgrade to the primary market, Cryptology is also aiming to have its shares listed on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the XETRA trading of Deutsche Börse.

Share price*General share information

Share Capital

EUR 2,732,500.00

Type and Number of Shares

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

German Security Identification Number (WKN)Stock ExchangeTicker Symbol

2,732,500 ordinary shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share

MT0001770107

A2JDEW

Primary market segment (Primärmarkt) of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Börse Düsseldorf)

4UD

Shareholder structure

The largest shareholder of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (hereafter also referred to as "Company" or "Cryptology") is Apeiron Investment Group Limited, holding 49.56 % of total shareholding. Apeiron is the family office and merchant banking business of Mr. Christian Angermayer. The remaining shares are held by various other investors.

Buy-back of shares

On June 4, 2020, the Board of Directors of Cryptology has decided to implement the authorization to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Clause 41 of the Articles of Association granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting as of May 4, 2020 and to acquire up to 273,250 treasury shares in the period from June 4, 2020, to November 3, 2021, whereby the buy-back is limited to such a number of shares or to a total purchase price of up to EUR 10,930,000. The buy-back will be carried out via the stock exchange. The price per share paid by the Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 5 % higher or lower than the average closing price for shares of the same class on the last trading day prior to the acquisition.

The Company's shares repurchase is intentioned to provide existing shareholders with the benefit of potentially higher earnings per share.

Changes to buy-back of shares

The Board of Directors decided on August 7, 2020, to amend the buy-back of shares. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased will be limited now up to 136,625 shares with a total purchase price of up to EUR 10,930,000 and up to a maximum of EUR 80 per share. Otherwise, the resolved buy-back remains unchanged.

All share repurchase transactions have been announced weekly after their execution on the company's website (https://cryptology-ag.com/) in the Investor Relations section.

Financial calendar

Date

Events

December 31, 2020

End of fiscal year

May 31, 2021

Annual Report 2020

June 30, 2021

Annual General Meeting

September 30, 2021

Half-year Report 2021

Interim Group Management Report

I. General corporate information

1.1 Business model and strategy

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology") is a Malta based and stock exchange listed company investing in crypto assets and blockchain related models around the globe as well as advising blockchain based businesses. Founded in January 2018 by Christian Angermayer's family office Apeiron Investment Group, the Company aims to become the leading crypto asset holding in Europe. Cryptology both takes minority and majority stakes in crypto companies, and may also hold tokens and crypto assets.

The company follows a collaborative approach in its activities and works with leading global crypto investors. By using business expertise and capital, the Company aims to support young companies in setting up, financing, growing and - if appropriate - selling. Investments are primarily made through equity capital, otherwise mostly through convertible loans, which may later be turned into equity capital.

In addition, Cryptology manages a considerable amount of assets for third parties, as long as no specific licenses are required for doing so. In cases where licenses are required, the Company relies on companies with appropriate licenses in which it has made investments, such as nextmarkets and Iconic Fund, or cooperates with partners such as EOS VC Fund of FinLab.

Cryptology also manages a concentrated portfolio of prominent investments. The Company's core assets comprise interests in Block.one and Northern Data AG. The Company and Iconic Holding have entered into a 50:50 joint venture called "Iconic Funds" with a view of expanding asset management activities. The acquisition of further interests will occur on an opportunistic basis, in line with the strategy of maintaining a concentrated portfolio.

1.2 Investment approach

Generally, Cryptology employs a multi-tiered investment approach by investing through its own balance sheet, managing third-party money, and taking stakes in other asset managers. The main approach of Cryptology's investment strategy is to invest in dynamic and growing markets where a consolidation of crypto assets can be expected.

Cryptology makes proprietary investments from its own balance sheet, mainly into blockchain modelled ventures. Key investments include amongst others Block.one, creator of the EOS token, and Northern Data AG, an infrastructure and service company in the fields of blockchain applications, machine learning and artificial intelligence, big data analysis, game streaming and others.

In its managing third-party money business, Cryptology proceeds in two ways:

• Iconic Funds, a 50 %-owned joint-venture with Iconic Holding, creating investment products for institutional and retail investors. Products include exchange-traded notes (ETNs) that track the price of crypto coins, creating index trackers for institutional investors such as "Crypto 20", which tracks the 20 largest crypto tokens. The Company intends to launch an ETN on a major exchange later this year, thus opening the gates for mainstream investors; and

• Private clients, placing investments into specific opportunities such as Block.one by way of carry agreements. This is in addition to Cryptology's own significant 2.44 % stake in Block.one. The Company intends to take the same approach with similar opportunities in the future, scaling up the funds it manages on behalf of third-party investors.

Additionally, if it is considered to be financially reasonable, Cryptology may also invest in other asset management companies.

The Company's advisory board has a key position in making investment decisions. The advisory board seeks to identify, evaluate and select ongoing viable projects that are likely to have a significant positive impact on the company's results. The board is composed of three key personnel well trained and experienced in the field: current members are Christian Angermayer, Michael Edward Novogratz, and Joram Voelklein.