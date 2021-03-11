Cryptology Asset : NAV per Share Reaches a New All-Time High of ?215.07

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement

Cryptology's NAV per Share Reaches a New All-Time High of ?215.07



11.03.2021 / 17:06

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 11.03.2021

Cryptology's NAV per Share Reaches a New All-Time High of ?215.07

The surge in Bitcoin's price, coupled with recent investments in Block.one, nextmarkets and Bottlepay, has had an immensely positive impact on NAV.

Malta, 11.03.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced its most recent Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of ?215.07 this morning, a new all-time high for the publicly listed firm. The increase in NAV is largely driven by new investments made as well as Cryptology's exposure to Bitcoin.

For example, Cryptology is one of the largest institutional investors in Block.one, itself being one of the world's preeminent holders of Bitcoin. With yesterday's announced investment, Cryptology now holds approx. 3.4% (on a non-diluted share capital base) of the crypto behemoth.

As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it, and its immense balance sheet of Bitcoin, is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology.

Christian Angermayer, Cryptology's founding investor, said "Institutional interest in Bitcoin and crypto has never been higher. Crypto adoption has just begun, and Cryptology's highly-curated group of portfolio companies not only offers our investors exposure to crypto industry leaders, but also to the development of the Bitcoin price.

"In an effort to enhance Cryptology's communications with capital markets, as of today, we have formally begun reporting Cryptology's NAV estimates on a weekly basis", said Patrick Lowry, Cryptology's CEO. "This NAV estimate, from our point of view, still doesn't touch the many hidden reserves in some of our investments, nor the near-unlimited upside of Bitcoin. I look forward to the unveiling of stealth-mode projects being developed at multiple of our portfolio companies in the very near future."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

