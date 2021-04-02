Log in
Cryptology Asset : Overview of Cryptology Asset Group business and financials, 31 March 2021.

04/02/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Leading European asset manager for crypto assets and blockchain- based businesses

Information pack for professional investors

All figures and information are estimates as of 31 March 2021, unless stated otherwise

DISCLAIMER

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been produced for discussion purposes only. The Presentation is not a securities prospectus and the information contained therein does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to in the presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any applicable securities laws of any state, province, territory, county or jurisdiction of the United States, Australia, Canada, or Japan. Accordingly, unless an exemption under relevant securities laws is applicable, any such securities may not be offered, sold, exercised, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, or Japan or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of, or require registration of such securities in, the relevant jurisdiction.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute investment advice.

The Presentation is being made only to, and is only directed at, persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated ("relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this presentation or any of its contents. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any shares or other securities in Cryptology Asset Group PLC (the "Company"), nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decisions relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares and other securities of the Company.

The presentation does not constitute any legal advice. This must be done individually, taking into account the circumstances of the individual case. The historical financial information and numbers of the company contained herein may be preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications and may unintentionally contain errors.

All aspects of the Presentation must be considered in the context of more fulsome and independently-obtained information that may be required for any decision regarding the Presentation's subject matter. Any recipient of the Presentation should determine, in consultation with its own legal, tax, regulatory, accounting and other pertinent advisors, all economic risks and merits, as well as legal, tax, regulator and accounting characteristics and consequences, of any transaction as it pertains to them. Past performance presented in the presentation should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future performance, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to any aspect of the Presentation. The Company accepts no responsibility for, and expressly disclaims all liabilities relating to, any loss, whether direct or indirect, or any other kind of damage resulting from reliance upon or use of information contained in the Presentation.

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Company's operations,

performance, prospects and/or financial condition. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Hence, there is a considerable risk that investors face the risk of losing money they invest in the company. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. All forward-looking statements relating to the Presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Presentation is to be construed as of the date of its creation and is subject to change at any time without notice. No party makes any representation, whether express or implied, with respect to the completeness or accuracy of the Presentation, or for the fitness of the information in the Presentation for any purpose. No party shall have any obligation to update any information contained in the Presentation at any time. Nothing in this Presentation shall be construed by any party as a binding or legally enforceable commitment, contract or offer to contract with respect to its subject matter. The Presentation neither imposes any obligation, nor grants any rights with respect to, any service or transaction referenced in the Presentation, nor does it impose on any party a duty or obligation to conclude any such agreement or commitment. Any person receiving the Presentation is deemed to have accepted these legal notices and that such notices shall apply even if the Presentation in any way is shown to be erroneous, incomplete or based upon incorrect or incomplete facts, interpretations or assessments or assumptions, irrespective of any responsibility of the Company. To the extent permitted by law, all legal considerations arising from this Presentation shall be governed by the Law of Germany.

Crypto currencies are a very new asset class. It is not at all secure and safe that the sector will survive at all. Furthermore, every single portfolio company Cryptology Asset Group PLC has invested in so far and will invest in the future is a highest risk investment with the risk that Cryptology Asset Group PLC could lose all its money. Hence, there is a considerable risk that investors may lose money they invest in Cryptology Asset Group PLC.

# 2

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Vital investments into crypto assets and blockchain companies

• Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset manager with a significant

amount of fee-bearing assets under management

PROPRIETARY

Cryptology makes proprietary investments from its balance sheet, mainly into

INVESTMENTS

blockchain- and crypto-related ventures and leading crypto assets

Key investments include:

- Block.one, publisher of EOS.IO; one of world's largest Bitcoin holders;

launched VOICE; completed the largest token sale ever (>$4 Billion)

- Northern Data, one of the largest infrastructure providers for high-

performance computing and Bitcoin mining hosting

- Nextmarkets, a commission-free trading platform allowing trading of

derivatives on > 1,000 crypto assets, both with or without leverage

- Iconic Holding, a global crypto asset management group

FINANCIALS

Audited financials for end of 2019, in line with IFRS, shows total equity of

€70.4m. Unaudited financials as at time of preparing this presentation - 31st

March 2021 - using the same standards, shows total equity of €608.4m

• Valuations of our investments have been calculated strictly according to IFRS

standards, which are not always suited to reflect venture type investments

properly. Note, the fair value of some investments may be significantly higher.

ADVISORY BOARD

Founding investors and advisors include Christian Angermayer, Joram Voelklein

and Mike Novogratz

# 3

OUR CRYPTO THESIS

OVERVIEW OF CRYPTOLOGY AND OUR HOLDINGS

BALANCE SHEET

MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORY BOARD

# 4

BLOCKCHAIN IN 2010-2020 HAS BEEN COMPARED TO THE EMERGENCE OF THE INTERNET IN 1990-2000

Already:

Greatly improved

infrastructure and

usability

Refined use cases

More use cases than

New protocol

we ever imagined

Massive scalability

Infrastructure and usability

and profitability

issues

Entirely new business

Lots of experimentation

models and disruption

Written off by many as a

fad

Internet matures

Concluded with spiraling

hype and dotcom bubble

Internet emergence

  • New protocol
  • Infrastructure and usability issues
  • Lots of experimentation
  • Written off by many as a fad
  • Three major hype cycles

Blockchain emergence

  • Infrastructure issues being solved
  • Continuously- growing user-base
  • Increasing clarity on use cases
  • Increasing institutional activity

Blockchain matures

1990

2000

2010

2020

# 5

Disclaimer

Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
