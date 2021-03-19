Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryptology Asset : weekly estimated NAV is ?213.27.

03/19/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement
Cryptology's weekly estimated NAV is ?213.27.

19.03.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 19.03.2021

Cryptology's weekly estimated NAV is ?213.27.

The surge in Bitcoin's price, coupled with recent investments in Block.one, nextmarkets and Bottlepay, has had an immensely positive impact on NAV.

 

Malta, 19.03.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of ?213.27. The stock closed yesterday at ?166.00, roughly 22.1% below NAV.

The change in NAV from the week prior is largely due to changes in Bitcoin's price as Cryptology is one of the largest institutional shareholders in Block.one, itself being one of the world's preeminent holders of Bitcoin.

As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it, and its immense balance sheet of Bitcoin, is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "The institutional and enterprise demand for Bitcoin is undeniable. Bitcoin and crypto adoption will continue its mainstream trajectory and we at Cryptology relish in being in the pole-position driving it as one of the world's leading institutional crypto-ecosystem investment groups."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta', Tower Road,

Sliema SLM 1605, Malta

Tel.: +356 799 85 85 1

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


19.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road
SLM 1605 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1176958

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176958  19.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176958&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:57aZIJIN MINING  : Announcement in relation to Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company
PU
07:56aW R GRACE & CO  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:56aBarrick Builds Future Leadership
GL
07:55aLUNDIN ENERGY  : Shareholder Town Hall presentation
PU
07:55aBEST FOOD  : Voluntary announcement - additional investment in an associate
PU
07:55aSAVILLS  : New homes at former Waterbeach Barracks site move a step closer after first land sale
PU
07:55aBlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
GL
07:55aCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS  : Announces Extension and Refinancing of Credit Facilities and Conditional Redemption of 8.00% Senior Notes
BU
07:54aTESLA  : China bans Tesla cars in military complexes on concerns about cameras - Bloomberg News
RE
07:54aOhio's 529 Plan, CollegeAdvantage Continues to Receive Unprecedented Ratings From SavingforCollege.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4U.S. bond yields dip from 14-month highs, oil stabilises
5NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : UK Sells Part of Stake in NatWest Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ