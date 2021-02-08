Cryptology Asset : shares admitted to trading on Tradegate

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Statement

Cryptology Asset Group PLC shares admitted to trading on Tradegate



08.02.2021 / 18:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. shares admitted to trading on Tradegate



Sliema, Malta, 8 February 2021 - All outstanding shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c ("Cryptology") are now admitted to trading on Tradegate of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Börse). The admittance further increases Cryptology's visibility in capital markets, improves its access for European investors and diversifies its shareholder base.

The listing is a logical step in Cryptology's growth strategy and underpins Cryptology's ambition to be the leading European investor in crypto assets and blockchain-based business models.

Cryptology security IDs and ticker symbol:

- ISIN: MT0001770107

- WKN: A2JDEW

- Ticker: 4UD

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.:

Cryptology is a European investment company investing in blockchain companies and related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office Apeiron Investment Group, the company is the largest crypto venture holding in Europe. Cryptology both takes minority and majority stakes in crypto and blockchain related companies as well as in tokens and crypto currencies. Furthermore, Cryptology has a significant amount of fee-bearing assets under management.