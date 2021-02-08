Log in
Cryptology Asset : shares admitted to trading on Tradegate

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Statement
Cryptology Asset Group PLC shares admitted to trading on Tradegate

08.02.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. shares admitted to trading on Tradegate


Sliema, Malta, 8 February 2021 - All outstanding shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c ("Cryptology") are now admitted to trading on Tradegate of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Börse). The admittance further increases Cryptology's visibility in capital markets, improves its access for European investors and diversifies its shareholder base.

The listing is a logical step in Cryptology's growth strategy and underpins Cryptology's ambition to be the leading European investor in crypto assets and blockchain-based business models.

Cryptology security IDs and ticker symbol:

- ISIN: MT0001770107

- WKN: A2JDEW

- Ticker: 4UD

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.:

Cryptology is a European investment company investing in blockchain companies and related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office Apeiron Investment Group, the company is the largest crypto venture holding in Europe. Cryptology both takes minority and majority stakes in crypto and blockchain related companies as well as in tokens and crypto currencies. Furthermore, Cryptology has a significant amount of fee-bearing assets under management.


08.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Block A, Apt. 12, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road
SLM 1605 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1166815

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1166815  08.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166815&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
