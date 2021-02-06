Log in
Cryptology monthly NAV update: 31 January 2021

02/06/2021 | 07:07am EST
As of January 31st, 2021, Cryptology Asset Group's Net Asset Value (NAV) is estimated at €122.80/share.

In general, in the NAV, all of Cryptology's portfolio companies are either valued at cost or, if there has been a more recent financing round/valuation event involving 3rd-party investors, then we have taken this more recent valuation. Stock-market-listed portfolio companies have been valued according to their market price.

As one of our largest portfolio companies, Block.One's balance sheet contains an enormous amount of liquidity, primarily in USD and Bitcoin. Given the strength of their balance sheet, it would paint an misleading picture for us to continue valuing our Block.One holding according to our entry valuation. Hence, we have decided to include Block.One according to a fair approximation of their own NAV. Since this valuation does not include the value of the operational business of Block.One, we consider this to be a conservative valuation.

Besides this exception, Cryptology's NAV calculation is prepared in accordance with IFRS standards.

Disclaimer

Cryptology Asset Group plc published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 12:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
