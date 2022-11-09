Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Cryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market

11/09/2022 | 12:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Binance and FTX logos

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies were jittery and groping for a floor on Wednesday, after a sharp and broad drawdown when nerves about the stability of exchange FTX turned to a rush of withdrawals and ultimately a bailout deal from bigger rival Binance.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was down 2% at $18,250, after a 10% plunge on Tuesday that marked its worst day since mid-August. Ether, the next largest, has lost nearly 18% since early Tuesday.

The market focus was, however, on FTT, the token tied to FTX, whose financials have been the source of market angst since last week. FTT collapsed by 72% on Tuesday and was down a further 5% at a two-year low of $4.61 on Wednesday.

Pressure on FTX came in part from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who had said on Sunday that Binance would liquidate its holdings of the rival's token due to unspecified "recent revelations."

Market participants were then stunned when Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit to help cover what it called a liquidity crunch.

The deal between high-profile rivals Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's CEO, followed week-long speculation about FTX's financial health that snowballed into $6 billion of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday's deal.

"The contagion will play out in the next few days and weeks," said Zann Kwan, board advisor at Raffles Family Office and member of Singapore association ACCESS, which includes participants involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain, together called decentralised finance (defi).

"Alameda is a big market maker in the defi market. More things will unfold," she said, referring to Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Bankman-Fried that has close ties with FTX.

Bankman-Fried said his teams were working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog, though uncertainty in the market about the bailout's status and the depth of problems kept traders nervous.

"This may fuel further contagion throughout the crypto market ...," said Mads Eberhardt, crypto analyst at Saxo.

(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -10.28% 18454.7 End-of-day quote.-56.09%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -9.95% 18544.7 End-of-day quote.-61.15%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.13% 5335.73 Real-time Quote.-16.04%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Poised for Mild -2-
DJ
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mild Declines as U.S. Election Results Eyed
DJ
12:16aIndian bond yield curve may invert as rate hikes near end - Axis Bank's Gambhir
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aCryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market
RE
12:12aOil prices ease on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
RE
12:08aShares in Vietnam's No Va Land extend fall on real estate sector woes
RE
12:07aFoxconn persists with COVID curbs at Zhengzhou plant as district lifts lockdown
RE
12:06aU.S. allows transactions to free sanctioned oil tanker stranded in Indonesia
RE
12:04aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall on subdued data, U.S. midterm election uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
2Albertsons Cos. Issues Statement Regarding U.S. District Court for Dist..
3South Korean battery makers flag supply chain worries amid U.S. EV tax ..
4Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 08112022
5Quotes: Wall Street awaits midterm vote tallies in upbeat mood

HOT NEWS