Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryptosphere NFT Completes Sold-Out NFT Pre-Sale

12/02/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Project Prepares for Similar Success for its Public Sale on December 4th

Sydney, Australia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Cryptosphere NFT, an up-and-coming NFT, and gaming platform has just concluded its pre-sale. The event saw the community buy the entire lot of 500 NFTs, which were available only for whitelisted members.

Additionally, Cryptosphere NFT is preparing for the imminent public sale. The event will take place on December 4th, and it will put forward 500 NFTs more. These are the remaining NFTs from the total of 1,000 tokens the team initially minted. Also, this time, anyone who wants to join can purchase the project’s proprietary non-fungible tokens.

Cryptosphere NFT uses transparent features and trustability to build a loyal community around it. The team will consult all token holders regarding upcoming projects. For instance, the holders can vote on future project initiatives, which they will access free of charge.

Also, Cryptosphere aims to reward those who join the project and stay on for the journey. These rewards will include weekly giveaways and free minting on future projects. Furthermore, the platform will give back to holders 10% of all launch sales and 20% of secondary sales. Lastly, additional rewards include future NFT drops, random ETH sent to wallets, and physical items like AR posters and merchandise.

One of Cryptosphere’s most promising features is its immersion into augmented reality (AR). For instance, the platform will send buyers an AR digital file of their NFT. Additionally, anyone who buys 3 NFTs or more will receive a physical AR poster. Most importantly, deliveries are available worldwide.

About Cryptosphere NFT

Cryptosphere NFT is a new presence in the gaming and NFT market. Its roadmap involves building a growing community around its multiplayer game. Also, its members will fight for weekly prizes and become eligible for airdrops.

The Cryptosphere NFT team is available at:

Cryptosphere NFT Website

Cryptosphere NFT Twitter

Cryptosphere NFT Discord



Latest news "Companies"
01:11pARTNET : Artist Michael Kagan Wants to Get Miami Fairgoers Amped About Space Travel With This Floating, 500-Pound Space Capsule
PU
01:11pHORMEL FOODS : Mr. Peanut Fans Won't Want To Miss This Nostalgic Giveaway
PU
01:11pENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : Antonio Casal, Ence's Director of Business Development, receives the ASOCAS Award for Energy Diversification
PU
01:11pNETFLIX : Emily Receives a Birthday Surprise in Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 →
PU
01:11pLIFE & BANC SPLIT : Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
01:11pINDUSTRIAL ENERGY TRANSFORMATION FUND (IETF) PHASE 2 : Autumn 2021 - how to apply
PU
01:11pAUTONOMOUS DRIVERS&MDASH;START YOUR ENGINES : report from the Indy Autonomous Challenge
PU
01:11pWEX : What fleet managers need to know now to anticipate and manage an EV fleet transition
PU
01:11pU.S. SEC mandates foreign companies spell out ownership structure, disclose auditing certifications
RE
01:10pSEC Adopts Amendments to Finalize Rules Relating to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..
5Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..

HOT NEWS